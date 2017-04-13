Universal Orlando offers special ticket deal for Florida residents

Universal Orlando Resort is the only theme park destination in the world where you, your family and your friends can feel all these things in the same day: rush, joy, exhilaration, total outrageousness, extreme fun and everything else. It is a unique destination where guests are not just entertained - they become part of their own entertainment and adventure. (Photo: Universal Studios)

ORLANDO -- If two days of Harry Potter and King Kong is not enough for one visit to Universal Orlando then the theme park is kicking in two more days for free.

This limited-time offer is available online and it is only for Florida residents. Guests who purchase the ticket can enjoy four days access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure.

The tickets much be purchased through May 30 and all four days must be used in full by June 30, 2017 with no blackout dates. The offer also includes access to "select live entertainment venues" at Universal City Walk.

The deal works for the base 2-Day Base ticket, which costs as low as $149, and the 2-Day Park-to-Park ticket

The park-to-park ticket can also be upgraded to a 3-Park annual pass, which includes admission to the new Volcano Bay water park which is opening on May 25..

