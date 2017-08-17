The Hogwars Express ride at Universal Orlando had to be evacuated. (Photo: WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Hogwarts Express ride in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon. Public relations Vice President Tom Schroder said at 4:30 p.m. that all guests were safely off the train, but he did not disclose a reason for the evacuation.

The Hogwarts Express track spans from King's Cross Station in London at Universal Studios Florida to Hogsmeade Station in Universal's Islands of Adventure. A helicopter flew over the red-and-black train, which could be seen stopped on the track with a fire truck and an ambulance nearby.

Guests on the train at the time posted on social media that they were stuck on the ride for almost an hour without air conditioning. However, Universal Orlando Resort did not confirm how long it took for the ride to be evacuated.

