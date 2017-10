Busch Gardens in Tampa came in tenth on the U.S. amusement park list. (Photo: TripAdvisor)

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is running a sweet deal.

Guests can pay for one day now and receive free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through 2018.

A one-day pass costs $104.99 each.

The deal runs through March 25, 2018.

Here's more information on the deal.

