Unusual sight on Weeki Wachee River -- dolphins!

It was an unusual sight on part of the Weeki Wachee River – dolphins!

The owners of the paddle boarding company SUP Weeki spotted the dolphins over the weekend. Other people have claimed to have seen dolphins in this part of the river, but SUP Weeki owner Pam Napp says this is the first time she’s seen them there in four years.

The FWC came out to check on the dolphins to make sure they’re OK. It’s believed the dolphins got to this part of the river chasing food.

