Update on Minnesota native injured in Las Vegas shooting
Minnesotan Phil Aurich is recovering in the hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Aurich's family says he has been moved from the ICU and can now spend time with his children.
KARE 8:11 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
