U.S. 41 East closed beginning at 3 p.m. in rural Collier for brush fire

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. -- Because of an ongoing fire in the Big Cypress Preserve, north of U.S. 41 East in Collier County, U.S. Forestry will close State Road 29 and Krome Avenue beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure may last several hours, contingent upon visibility conditions. The closure is necessary for fire services to establish a burnout along U.S. 41 and to assist with maneuvering necessary fire equipment.

Local residents, with proper identification showing residency, will be allowed to travel through the road closure area.

An updated notification will be provided once the road closure is in effect. Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be monitoring the conditions throughout the day.

Motorists are reminded of the following reduced visibility safe driving tips:

well in advance and brake early as you approach a stop. DO NOT STOP on a freeway or heavily traveled road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision. If you must pull off the road, signal (people tend to follow tail lights when driving in fog), then carefully pull off as far as possible. After pulling off the road, turn on your hazard flashers (hazard lights should only be used when you pull over to show that you are parked on the side of the road). Move away from the vehicle.

