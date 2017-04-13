U.S. drops 'mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan, marking weapon's first use

The U.S. dropped a bomb containing 11,000 pounds of explosives on an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan’s Nangahar province on the border with Pakistan on Thursday, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed to CBS News’ David Martin.
The bomb, officially called a GBU-43, is known as the “mother of all bombs.” It is the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal and has never before been used in combat.
The Afghanistan strike had been in the works for a number of months. The weapon was brought into Afghanistan specifically for this mission, Martin reports.
