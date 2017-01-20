US government seeks $14 billion in El Chapo case

Drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is escorted to a helicopter at Mexico City's airport on January 8, 2016 following his recapture during an intense military operation in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State (Photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

A U.S. attorney in New York says the government is seeking a $14 billion forfeiture order as part of its prosecution of the notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.



The convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel was brought into a Brooklyn courthouse Friday to await his arraignment.



U.S. Attorney Robert Capers spoke at a press conference about the joint prosecution with the U.S. attorney in Miami.



He likened the drug trafficking to a cancerous tumor that spread, leading to "misery" for legions of Americans.



An indictment charges Guzman with running a massive drug trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.



Guzman has twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons, most recently in 2015.



His lawyer says his Thursday extradition was politically motivated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.