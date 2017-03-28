73 years later, U.S. Marine buried at Arlington

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - He left America as a 20-year-old Marine, his life lost in battle, in what would become known as the “one square mile of hell.” Pvt. Harry K. Tye left his post in Hawaii to fight in the battle of Tarawa, the beginning of the U.S. Central Pacific Campaign against Japan.

More than a year before Americans set foot on Iwo Jima, Tarawa was the most fortified territory the Allies would invade in the Pacific. Tye was hit and killed on the first day of fighting, Nov. 20, 1943. His remains were thought to be lost, until April 2016.

RELATED: Funeral for WWII woman pilot at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery

“We were contacted by an organization known as History Flight, and they informed us they found a mass grave with 40 U.S. Marines in it,” said David Tincher in an interview Tuesday. “They were looking for DNA to see if this was my great uncle, and if they could bring him home.”

The results were a match.

The discovery and homecoming ended decades of mourning for the Tincher family, descendants of a missing Marine whose fate was unknown.

Pvt. Harry K. Tye

“My great-great grandfather actually joined the Peace Corps after the war and went to Japan for three years looking for his son, hoping to find him alive,” Tincher said. “The family didn’t accept he was deceased.”

Moments of steady rain paused for the burial at Arlington National Cemetery before noon Tuesday, with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in attendance.

Tye’s flag-draped casket came into view over a southern hill, the silence broken by the sound of seven horses walking the hallowed ground. The horses and service members formed the Caisson Platoon of the Third Infantry Regiment, the oldest Army infantry unit in the United States Army.

The procession is intended to convey the timelessness of sacrifice, a tradition remaining constant for burials at Arlington.

“One of the few things I knew about my great-uncle, there was one picture of him which my grandmother maintained over the fireplace, and every Christmas and every year on his birthday, she would talk about her brother, and she would cry,” Tincher said.

Tye lost his life five days before Thanksgiving Day. His family received the news through a telegram, delivered two weeks before Christmas.

In June 2015, members of the non-profit organization History Flight discovered a burial site on the Tarawa Atoll, with the remains then transferred to the United States Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Even with the discovery on the Pacific island decades later, 73,074 American service members are still unaccounted for from World War II.

“They signed up and made a promise to this country and served in a way that I will never understand,” Tincher said. “The promise was fulfilled today that the country made to this Marine.”

© 2017 WUSA-TV