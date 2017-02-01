USF Police issue warning about man posing as police officer

Christopher Levins (Photo: USF Police)

TAMPA -- The University of South Florida Police Department posted a warning about a man with a "history of impersonating police officers" who uses the fake identity to meet women.

A USF student reported the suspicious behavior of Christopher Levins to police after they met in person after originally meeting on the internet. She was not harmed during the encounter, police said.

But Levins' attire and demeanor made the student question his motives. Police described him as wearing a polo shirt with an embroidered emblem, black pants, black boots and a radio earpiece during the meet up.

Police said that Levins claims to be a law enforcement officer on social media to ingratiate himself with potential dates.

A photo USF Police shared over Facebook shows Levins wearing what appears to be a first responder's shirt and a vest that appears to indicate he is a member of law enforcement. Levins also has a German Shepherd dog in a harness leash.

Christopher Levins uses photos of himself in fake uniforms to impress women over social media, USF Police said. (Photo: USF Police)

Instead, Levins was found to be the exact opposite of law enforcement. When he was positively identified by USF Police, they discovered that he was in violation of his probation. Levins was arrested by Florida Probation and Patrol on January 27.

The department is seeking more information from anyone who had previous contact with Levins or encountered a similar situation. Call USF Police Det.Pearson at 813-974-2628.

