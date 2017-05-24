USF researchers pioneering new way to protect fish

University of South Florida researchers are working to modernize the way fish populations are counted, managed and protected.

Fish are essential to the global protein supply, Florida’s tourism revenue and life in the Tampa Bay area.

It’s currently difficult to estimate the health and size of fish populations. For instance, it’s tough to say how many grouper are in the Gulf. That’s because most fish lay their eggs in the water, and the eggs drift. Plus, many species’ eggs look alike, making it tough to differentiate between types of fish.

This led to a research partnership between Professor Ernst Peebles, who specializes in biological oceanography, and Professor Mya Breitbart, who specializes in DNA barcoding. Research has already begun, and this summer, the two will lead students in collecting eggs to sequence the DNA and determine the eggs’ species.

“They all have unique DNA signature or barcodes so it’s sort of a fish forensics activity,” Breitbart said.

The goal is to “come up with a faster means of estimating the numbers of fish in the Gulf of Mexico,” Peebles said.

We’ll better know “which areas do we need to close and when,” he added.

There are about 1,400 fish species in the Gulf of Mexico that the researchers could be dealing with. That includes economically profitable grouper species, snapper and amberjack.

Pinellas County is a major port for those economically advantageous fish. It’s important to protect these populations to safeguard tourism. Commercial fisheries are important because tourists want local seafood, Peebles said.

Even people who say they don’t eat fish likely are, Peebles explained. Refined fish oils are also used in packaged products. These oils are odorless and tasteless.

“Pretty much everybody in the United States eats fish in one form or another even if they’re not aware of it,” Peebles said.

“If you want to protect the fisheries that so many people locally and globally rely on it really takes a lot more than just understanding where the adults are … Fish use many different habitats during their life stages,” Breitbart said. “If we want to protect a fish species we need to know where it’s spawning.”

It's important to protect all species, Breitbart said.

“Each species has its own place in the ecosystem,” she explained. “All the animals in the ocean are connected through a really complicated food web … We don’t think enough about how all the species are connected to each other.”

Peebles and Breitbart first received two years of funding and later secured an additional 15, although they must check in and share progress. The initial money for the program came from the RESTORE Act, which governs how Deepwater Horizon oil spill-related penalties are spent. The act stands for Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability, Tourist Opportunities and Revived Economies of the Gulf Coast States.

This technology could prove important in the case of a future spill or disaster. We’d know where fish were spawning when the spill occurred, Peebles said. “This is definitely a more precise method of identifying critical habitats that need to be protected from things like oil spills,” he said. “We’ll be able to identify key habitat locations that are in harm’s way.”

Peebles and Breitbart want people to know their students are on the front lines of every stage of this research.

This is “the next generation of scientists,” Breitbart said.

