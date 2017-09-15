USF St. Petersburg leader is out of a job

Sophia Wisniewska was regional chancellor of USF St. Petersburg for four years. (Photo: The Tampa Bay Times)

In a surprise move, the leader of the University of South Florida St. Petersburg is out.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Sophia Wisniewska, who was the school's regional chancellor for four years, has been let go.

"One of the great joys of my career has been my years as regional chancellor at USFSP," Wisniewska wrote in a text message to the Tampa Bay Times late Friday. "In the life of any institution, there are natural times for leadership change. This is one of them."

The school did not provide a reason for her dismissal.

