WTSP
Close

USF St. Petersburg leader is out of a job

10News Staff , WTSP 10:09 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

In a surprise move, the leader of the University of South Florida St. Petersburg is out.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report Sophia Wisniewska, who was the school's regional chancellor for four years, has been let go.

"One of the great joys of my career has been my years as regional chancellor at USFSP," Wisniewska wrote in a text message to the Tampa Bay Times late Friday. "In the life of any institution, there are natural times for leadership change. This is one of them."

The school did not provide a reason for her dismissal.

For more, read The Times' report.

 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

As USF mulls new football stadium, officials say taxpayers won't foot bill

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories