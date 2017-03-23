WTSP
Close

Utah man on anniversary trip among London dead

Associated Press , WTSP 10:44 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

LONDON (AP) -- A Morman church official says a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London. He plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

The assailant was shot dead by armed officers. The woman remains hospitalized.

The church said Thursday the Utah couple was also visiting the woman's parents, who are Mormon missionaries in London.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

London attacker kills 4, injures 40

WTSP

Prime Minister Theresa May: London attacker was British-born, known to intelligence

WTSP

Raids, arrests and new death toll in London Parliament attack

WTSP

Riders stuck in London Eye during attack

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories