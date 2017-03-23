Utah man on anniversary trip among London dead

Floral tributes and a framed photograph lay on Whitehall following yesterday's attack in which one police officer was killed on March 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) -- A Morman church official says a Utah man was killed and his wife was seriously wounded in the London attack.

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa, were on the last day of a trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday when the attacker struck in the heart of London. He plowed an SUV into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two and wounding dozens, then stabbed police officer Keith Palmer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

The assailant was shot dead by armed officers. The woman remains hospitalized.

The church said Thursday the Utah couple was also visiting the woman's parents, who are Mormon missionaries in London.

