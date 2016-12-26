(Photo: Virginia Beach SPCA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Staff and volunteers at the Virginia Beach SPCA are celebrating after over 200 animals were adopted before Christmas.

The shelter held a 'Half-off Home for the Holidays' promotion leading up to the holiday.

On Christmas Eve, the shelter posted a picture of the empty kennels on their Facebook page. It has since then gotten thousands of likes and hundreds of shares.

The animals that didn't find homes before the holiday were taken in by volunteers so they too can celebrate in a home.