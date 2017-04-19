Couple arrested for allegedly having ton of pot at border crossing

Marijuana found in RV a U.S.-Mexico border crossing on April 15, 2017. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over a ton of marijuana found in a motorhome at a southern Arizona border crossing.

The agency says officers at the Lukeville crossing found 2,600 pounds of marijuana valued in excess of $1.3 million when led to it by a drug-sniffing dog during a secondary inspection of the vehicle Saturday.

Agents arrested a 55-year-old Glendale man who was driving the vehicle and a 58-year-old Phoenix woman who was his passenger. Their names were not released.

Lukeville is located 113 miles west of Tucson.

