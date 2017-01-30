Valrico burglars steal $13K of property, shoot at neighbor

A security camera got this image of one of the burglars. (Photo: Surveillance Image)

Three men stole $13,000 worth of property from a Valrico home Monday afternoon, then shot at a neighbor before fleeing, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

At 12:53 p.m., three black male suspects arrived at 2037 Wexford Green Drive in a white, Ford F150. The suspects entered the fenced-in backyard by reaching over the top to unlock it, then entered the residence without permission via a rear, sliding glass door.

Once inside, the suspects removed a Samsung 50-inch flat screen television. They also removed an adult Honda red/white dirt bike and a youth Kawasaki or Suzuki fluorescent green/white dirt bike from the garage. They loaded the items into the pickup.

The suspects were confronted by a neighbor, and the passenger of the pickup fired two rounds from an unknown firearm. The neighbor was not injured.

The value of the items stolen is approximately $13,000.

The suspects are all about 18-23 years of age. One was wearing a black hooded jacket, while the other two were wearing light colored, long-sleeved shirts and jeans.

The pickup had a tan stripe on the bottom from fender to fender. It had a Green Florida specialty tag with a fish on it and begins with the letters "TE"

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

