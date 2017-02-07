Valrico motorcyclist critical after crash

A 19-year-old Valrico motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a collision Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 6:30 p.m., the man, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was eastbound on State Road 60 approaching North St. Cloud Avenue on a 2015 Honda motorcycle.

Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to stop for a red light, entered the intersection and collided with a 2013 Jeep Patriot, which was turning left from westbound SR-60 onto North St. Cloud Avenue.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained critical injuries. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The Jeep driver, Carlos Manuel Coreas, 29, of Tampa, was not hurt.

Charges are pending, troopers said.

