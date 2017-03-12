Valrico woman allegedly kidnapped by husband

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for Alicia Summers, who was allegedly kidnapped by her estranged husband, Trevor on Saturday night. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a woman who allegedly was kidnapped by her estranged husband on Saturday night.

Around 9:05 p.m.on March 11, a witness reported seeing a female, Alisa Summers, 37, who appeared to have her hands tied behind her back while being forced into the back of her car by a man at 5605 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard in Lithia.

The witness said that Summers was screaming for help.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office believes that is her husband Trevor Steven Summers, 39, who forced Alisa into her dark blue Saturn Outlook with Florida tag #GLHM32. The SUV is registered in Alisa's name.

Photo of Alicia Summers' Saturn Outlook. (Photo: HCSO)

HSCO said that Trevor and Alisa are separated and have injunctions against each other. They reported that prior to the incident Alisa had gone over to Trevor's house to talk about their marriage and had not returned home.

If you have information on their whereabouts or the vehicle in question, call 911 or contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV