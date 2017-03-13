Valrico woman allegedy abducted by husband found alive

Trevor Summers, left, is accused of abducting his wife, Alisa.

TAMPA -- There are new and terrifying details about what investigators say was a kidnapping of a Valrico woman by her estranged husband. She was abducted over the weekend, and thanks to a tip, was rescued Monday morning.

Investigators gave details of the alleged abduction at a press conference Monday, shortly after Alisa Summers was rescued.

They say it all started on Saturday when Alisa’s husband, Trevor Summers, 39, made contact with the couple’s 14-year-old daughter and asked her to leave a window open at the home at which Alisa, 37, and the children live. He convinced the teen that he was just coming over to talk to Alisa.

Early Saturday morning, Trevor came into the house through the window. He told the teen then to leave the house and take her younger siblings with her. Trevor reportedly gave the 14-year-old his car to take the kids to his home in the Riverview area.

Then later that night, investigators say they got a call that outside a Walgreens in the Fishhawk area, Alisa Summers was seen getting out of a car with her hands bound, but that Trevor pushed her back in.

Then Monday morning, a citizen alerted deputies that a car fitting the description of the one in the Walmart parking lot was found at a home. Investigators say as they arrived, Trevor left the house in the car with Alisa in the back seat. They drove to another home in Ruskin.

At the Ruskin location, investigators say they were able to rescue Alisa and tried to arrest Trevor, but he resisted. They did manage to get him into custody, but say he had a self-inflicted stab wound. They also say Alisa had a wound to her wrist.

Trevor was transported to the hospital. His condition isn’t known at this time. Alisa is being interviewed by investigators.

