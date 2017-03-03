Valspar Championship Countdown!

The 2017 Valspar Championship presented by BB&T, will be held March 6-12 on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf & Spa Resort, in Palm Harbor, Florida. Charl Schwartzel is the defending champion of the tournament which is part of the annual FedExCup competition. The tournament will be nationally televised by NBC Sports and Golf Channel. Superstar singer-songwriter, Toby Keith, will perform on the Osprey Driving Range adjacent to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort. The concert will be after the conclusion of play on Saturday, March 11 at approximately 6:30 p.m. and is free of charge to all Saturday tournament patrons. For more info, go to valsparchampionship.com







