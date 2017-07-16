Venezuelans in Tampa Bay can voice opposition against country's constitution today

Venezuela citizens living in Tampa Bay can vote today to send a message about their country.

A non-binding straw poll is happening today, put on by an opposition party in Venezuela, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

Mesa de la Unidad Democrática has scheduled the poll to show Venezuelans oppose an effort to rewrite the constitution which would make it easier for President Nicolas Maduro to remain in power.

There will be five polling stations in the Tampa Bay area:

• Are Pitas restaurant, 2734 University Square Drive, Tampa

• Players School of Music, 923 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater

• Dollar to Go, 3248 Lithia Pinecrest Road, Valrico

• Early Childhood Learning Center, 3135 Airside Center Drive, Lakeland

• Los Chamos Latin Market, 3801 McIntosh Road, Sarasota

Read more on Tampa Bay Times.

© 2017 WTSP-TV