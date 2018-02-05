Venice High grad's 'Philly Special' helped lead Eagles to Super Bowl win

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

VENICE, Fla. - Hometown hero and Venice High School graduate Trey Burton played a key role in a play that defined the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory.

A trick play - "The Philly Special" - where Burton threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on fourth down gave the Eagles a 10 point lead over the New England Patriots at halftime.

“The pinnacle of the sport for him to have the key role in it have the play of the game was huge," said John Peacock, Burton's high school football coach. "What an honor to be able to say I coached that young man and see where he’s at today."

Peacock coached Burton through his senior year in 2010, then followed the school’s all-star quarterback career with the Florida Gators.

“He’s accomplished a lot in his career," Peacock said. "He’s gone from QB to wide receiver, running back. He’s done a lot at Florida. He’s a special teams’ player.”

Predicting the future

It's Burton’s work ethic that Peacock said has taken him far.

“Trey was always a hard worker, went above and beyond," he said. "Did everything that was asked of him. Lead behind the scenes never needed a coach to tell him to do the right thing."

On Super Bowl Sunday, Peacock’s text to Burton seemed to predict the future.

“I just want you to know I think everyone in the world is going to know who Trey Burton is after this game," he wrote. "Let you know I love you.”

Burton had a humble response:

“If I win we all win. You’re part of this too.”

Giving back

Burton returns to his hometown every year and gives back to the community.

“He comes to games, runs camps, runs 7-on-7 tournaments," Peacock said. "It’s not like he’s a ghost a guy who just played here before he comes back meets the kids, shakes their hands, talks to them."

Like the Eagles, Venice high's football team are also winners - FHSAA Division 7a state football champions.

Peacock said Burton had a lot to do with that.

“He’s been giving back to our community since he left," he said.

