VERIFY: Are flying cars a real thing, and will we start seeing them?

You've probably seen this in your news feed today. Former Google co-founder Larry Page just released.... yes a "flying car."

But you had a lot of questions about this new release. Namely... is this stuff for real?!

Up front, here are the sources I used for this report so you know what you're hearing is the real deal and not some random Facebook story.

I talked to the Experimental Aircraft Association. They deal with every kind of experimental aircraft you can think of. They are on the front lines of anything new heading into the sky, and that includes - yes - for real - flying cars.

I also talked to Mark Weinkrantz. He's a working commercial pilot, who may have taken you safely to your destination from Tampa International Airport.

And I used statistics put together by the the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board.

Now that you know this is legit, what are your questions?

I can verify that YES. No fewer than five different companies are working on a commercial flying car for you to get from point A to point B.

Those include Uber, Kitty Hawk, former Google executive Larry Page's company, Lilium in Germany, Aeromobile in Slovakia and PAL-V in Europe.

