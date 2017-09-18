Verify: Can you deduct the cost of spoiled food and hotel costs on your taxes?

Woman looking at bills and receipts on floor (Photo: David Sacks, (c) David Sacks)

TAMPA BAY, Florida – A 10News viewer reached out to our Hurricane Help Hub to ask an important question as she tried to recover from Hurricane Irma:



“Can you deduct the cost of spoiled food and hotel costs on your taxes?,” wrote viewer Ramona Pinter.



10investigates found property not covered by insurance (you must first attempt to file a claim) can be written off on your taxes. This would seem to include food.



However, ancillary costs related to casualty, such as hotel rooms, are not deductible on your taxes.



Regardless, make sure to document everything.

