Verify: Can you deduct the cost of spoiled food and hotel costs on your taxes?

Noah Pransky, WTSP 5:38 PM. EDT September 18, 2017

TAMPA BAY, Florida – A 10News viewer reached out to our Hurricane Help Hub to ask an important question as she tried to recover from Hurricane Irma:

“Can you deduct the cost of spoiled food and hotel costs on your taxes?,” wrote viewer Ramona Pinter.

10investigates found property not covered by insurance (you must first attempt to file a claim) can be written off on your taxes.  This would seem to include food.

However, ancillary costs related to casualty, such as hotel rooms, are not deductible on your taxes.

Regardless, make sure to document everything.

