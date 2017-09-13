VERIFY: Is Red Cross tossing extra supplies?

After Hurricane Irma and Harvey, a lot of you are donating to the Red Cross.

But, a viral Facebook video is raising questions about donations in Houston.

In the video, Wendy Wilkerson Underwood claims there are 600 new blankets and 500 pounds of dog food.

She claims the Red Cross in Houston was instructed to throw out the donated supplies, and it could collect more here in Florida.

10 News can verify that Wendy's statements are false!

In a lengthy post, the Red Cross denies giving any order to discard the items, saying it appears the woman shot the video in her garage in Waco, Texas nearly 200 miles from Houston.

10 News, and other sites like Snopes, have tried reaching out to Ms. Underwood.

She has not returned any requests for comment.



