VERIFY: Was Kathy Griffin singled out because she's a celebrity?

Kathy Griffin has come under fire for her photo/video shoot involving a fake, decapitated President Trump head. (Photo: Jeff Golden, WireImage)

During Friday's news conference with comedian Kathy Griffin discussing what she called bullying by the Trump family over a controversial photo, one of her attorneys, Dmitry Gorin, made this statement:

"When you look at everything in the media ... all the times entertainers make videos or express themselves in other ways. you've never seen an entertainer, let alone a comedian, be the subject of a criminal investigation. it's really outrageous."

We wanted to Verify that claim.

First , we reached out to the Secret Service and asked whether any celebrities have been investigated by the Secret Service for threats made against the President at any point in recent history? They did not get back to us right away.

So we did some digging, and here are two cases that we found, and the first one dates back just a few months, to shortly after President Trump's inauguration, when Madonna was speaking at the Women's March in Washington.

"Yes, I am outraged," she told the crowd. "Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

According to a Fox News article, "The Secret Service has reportedly said it will open an investigation into Madonna."

The second case goes back to the 2012 presidential season, when musician Ted Nugent spoke to the National Rifle Association

.

According to TIME magazine, he said: "If Barack Obama becomes the president in November, again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year."

The Washington Post also wrote about those comments and what followed, with the headline: "Ted Nugent comments prompt Secret Service investigation."

And the first line of the piece spells it out -- "Ted Nugent has an appointment with the Secret Service on Thursday after he was called in to explain his comments about President Obama at a National Rifle Association Conference in St. Louis last week."

A CBS News article also noted the Secret Service planned to interview Nugent over those comments.

So - based on those articles, we can verify that the statement made today is false.

The Secret Service has to investigate any perceived threat-. Just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you're exempt from the process. Once we hear back from the Secret Service on any past investigations we'll post it on wtsp.com and the 10News app. SOURCES Fox News The Washington Post CBS News

