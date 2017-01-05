"Very Little Evidence" Cough Syrup Is Effective

(Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - We're in the middle of the sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, fever medicine needed season. You might reach for an over-the-counter cough medicine. But the folks at Reaction Chemistry say not so fast.

“Does any of the stuff actually work. We looked at a few systematic reviews that asked this question. We hear reactions of a some systematic issues since they analyze evidence from lots of different studies in one place their results. There's very little evidence that cough syrup is effective at treating coughs and carefully performed clinical trials show that these medications are generally no better than a placebo in one review fifteen out of nineteen studies analyzed either showed no benefit or the results were conflicting other reviews had similar findings. The researchers said that there is no good evidence for or against the effectiveness of over the counter medicines in acute cough. This is just one of those more research is needed type situations,” they said.

So what do you do? Take the meds if you like, but Reaction says you'll probably get more relief by drinking plenty of water, sucking on hard candy and taking steamy showers. Most coughs go away within a week or two without meds.

