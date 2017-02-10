Victim: Uber driver drugged me then robbed my home

Brandi Begerow (Photo: Broward Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A victim of a robbery in Plantation said that it was his Uber driver who took advantage of his hospitality when he let the woman into his home to use the restroom.

The victim, who was not identified, told Miami TV station Local 10 that he was possibly drugged by driver Brandi Begerow, 33, of Hialeah just prior to her allegedly stealing his handgun, tax returns and a small safe.

According to Local 10, the victim reported the crime on January 30, after he was taken to his home by Begerow from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The victim said that he drank water that was offered to him by Begerow during the trip.

When the two arrived at the victim's home, the driver asked to use the bathroom. The victim obliged but he said that he does not remember much after that point. Police said that Begerow stayed at the home for a couple of hours before she left through an open garage.

The victim awoke the next afternoon to find that his possessions were taken. In addition to the stolen handgun, the victim said that Begerow stole cash from his wallet and a GoPro camera.

Police located and arrested Begerow on Tuesday. She was charged with armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.

