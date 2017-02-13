A video allegedly shows a group of Bangor teachers playing a game of "marry or kill" about some students. (Photo: YouTube)

BANGOR, MICH. - A video showing a group of Bangor teachers and staff making inappropriate comments about students prompted a school secretary to resign.

The commentary, heard in a six-minute video posted Monday, Feb. 13, to YouTube, shows a group of adults sitting around a table at the Bangor Tavern Bar and Grill. Such comments from seven involved Bangor Public Schools faculty include ratings of who they'd have sex with, marry, or kill.

WZZM 13 is not linking to the video because several names are mentioned.

Bangor Police Chief Tommy Simpson told WZZM 13 he watched the video and while he does not see anything in which to issue charges, it's something the school is looking into internally.

"There was a member of the school staff that filed a complaint because she felt threatened by the video," Simpson said.

The school board had its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m., with many outraged parents in attendance. A secretary reportedly seen on the video resigned.

In addition to the secretary and their resignation, the school attorney said six teachers were involved -- two were given written reprimands and four were given verbal reprimands. Many parents at the meeting said they all should resign given the comments.

