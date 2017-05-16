Video captures SUV plowing into 14-year-old Pasco Co. boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. -- A 14-year-old boy from Holiday says he’s lucky to be alive, after an SUV plowed into him on Moog Road and took off Monday evening.

The hit-and-run crash was captured on home surveillance video. You see a gold 1998 Ford SUV turn from Windham Drive onto Moog Road. The driver loses control, hits a parked pickup truck, then slams into Johnny Walsh, who was riding his bike home after playing with friends.

From another angle, you see the SUV take off down Moog Road. Walsh and his family are hoping the driver gets caught, but they’re thankful he’s okay.

Incredibly, you see Walsh stand up in the video after being hit. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has bumps and bruises on his legs, hip and arms. Walsh said he made eye contact with the driver, whom he described as a white man in his 20s.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.

