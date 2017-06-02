Video: Confused Tiger Woods struggles to take Breathalyzer test

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — New video shows Tiger Woods taking a Breathalyzer test in a holding room at the Palm Beach County Jail, reports CBS affiliate WPEC.

Woods, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Monday, is shown handcuffed and having to be told multiple times to "blow" into the Breathalyzer. Woods's speech was slow, and a female officer had to walk him to a chair to sit down. When asked his hair color, he said, "mostly brown, and fading," prompting one of the officers in the room to laugh.

WPEC reports that Jupiter Police said the breathalyzer tests after his arrest on Indian Trail Road registered 0.00, no alcohol. Woods wrote on Instagram he had an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

< p>According to the police report, Woods was "asleep at the wheel and had to be woken up" by the officer who pulled him over.

At the end of the video, Woods is asked if he wants to see a lawyer and he declines. His arraignment is set for July 5.

