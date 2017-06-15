VIDEO: Deputy nearly run down by suspected drunk driver

A vehicle nearly strikes a Seminole County deputy.

A Seminole County deputy narrowly escaped harm when an alleged drunk driver nearly ran into her, the sheriff's office says.

About 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Deputy Molly Smith was aiding a driver whose car had stopped in Oviedo. As she stood at the driver's side of the car, the alleged drunk driver sped toward her.

She pushed up against the stopped car. The speeding vehicle tore the door off the parked car and barely missed Smith.

Deputies stopped the alleged drunk driver and took the suspect into custody.

