VIDEO | Firefighter catches child from third floor of burning apartments

New incredible video from Georgia shows a firefighter catching a child tossed down by another firefighter as apartments were burning.

The fire happened back on January 3 in DeKalb County. Eight children and four adults were taken to the hospital after the fire. But it would have been worse if not for the heroics of firefighters.

In this video, Captain Scott Stroup is seen catching one of the children from the third-floor balcony!

None of the injuries in the fire are considered life-threatening.

