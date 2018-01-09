VIDEO | Floodwater pours out of Vegas hotel garage after heavy rain

LAS VEGA, Nev. -- We’re seeing incredible video from Las Vegas after heavy rain fell there.

Vegas has a record-breaking dry spell that was broken Monday with .14 inches of rain, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. More rain came on Tuesday.

Several people who were trapped in the flooding waters had to be rescued.

The video here shows water pouring out of the Linq parking garage.

BEWARE! First floor of The Linq garage is flooded from rain #RJnow pic.twitter.com/Zu81slr3Y2 — Elaine M. Wilson (@WilsonElaineM) January 9, 2018

