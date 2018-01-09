WTSP
VIDEO | Floodwater pours out of Vegas hotel garage after heavy rain

A 116-day rainless streak in Vegas was broken with flooding

10News Staff , WTSP 5:31 PM. EST January 09, 2018

LAS VEGA, Nev. -- We’re seeing incredible video from Las Vegas after heavy rain fell there.

Vegas has a record-breaking dry spell that was broken Monday with .14 inches of rain, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.  More rain came on Tuesday.

Several people who were trapped in the flooding waters had to be rescued. 

The video here shows water pouring out of the Linq parking garage.

