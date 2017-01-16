WTSP
VIDEO: Flying shark off coast of Indian Rocks Beach

Taylor Danowski shared this video with us from over the weekend near Indian Rocks Beach.

Have you ever seen a shark fly?   Well, a bunch of fishermen did over the weekend now have and captured the amazing scene on video.

Video in the window above was captured about 7 miles off the coast of Indian Beach on Sunday..  Taylor Danowski says he and a couple friends weren’t fishing for sharks, but when they saw one swim under near their boat, they gave it a shot. 

The shark – which they believe to be a mako – put up a big fight and actually flew out of the water three times!

The shark eventually got away, but wow – what a video they got from the fight!

We’re following this story on 10News.  Hear from the guys on the boat tonight at 11pm.

 

 

 

 

