VIDEO: Flying shark off coast of Indian Rocks Beach

Have you ever seen a shark fly? Well, a bunch of fishermen did over the weekend now have and captured the amazing scene on video.

Video in the window above was captured about 7 miles off the coast of Indian Beach on Sunday.. Taylor Danowski says he and a couple friends weren’t fishing for sharks, but when they saw one swim under near their boat, they gave it a shot.

The shark – which they believe to be a mako – put up a big fight and actually flew out of the water three times!

The shark eventually got away, but wow – what a video they got from the fight!

