VIDEO: Four people pulled from sinking boat near Port Aransas

Coast Guard rescued four people in distress aboard the vessel Signet Enterprise near Port Aransas, Texas. (Photo: DVIDS)

The Coast Guard was able to step in and rescue several people who were stuck on a boat in distress after Hurricane Harvey.

Four people were saved when the boat called the "Signet Express" was nearly sunk near Port Aransas, Texas Saturday.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to the scene and pulled the people to safety.

The Coast Guard says they have rescued 15 people from vessels in distress.

