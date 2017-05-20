VIDEO: Fowl play! Swan chases cop around car

This swan chased a police officer around a car.

An Orlando police officer was involved in a pursuit recently, but he was the one being pursued.

And fortunately, he wasn't being chased by a bad guy. He was being chased by a swan.

In a post on the Orlando Police Department Facebook page, a video shows an officer being chased around a patrol car by a swan.

The post read, "Hey Swan! Leave our officer alone! We can't overstate the hazards our officers face on the job!"

The Lakeland Police Department, which has to deal with swans on a regular basis, helpfully sent a message via their Facebook page.

<"Orlando Police Department come to Lakeland for a SWANTERVENTION. We have about 70 swans that call Lake Morton home and will help you get acclimated. LOL Swans are NO JOKE!" their post read.

