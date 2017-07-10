VIDEO: Gator caught on Citrus Park front porch

Check out the little guy Hillsborough County deputies had to wrangle off a Citrus Park porch.

It wasn’t a huge gator, but the woman who lives in the house, Denise Moncus, is lucky she didn’t open the door. Denise walks her pets every morning and goes out through the front door.

Her neighbor, Cheryl, saw the gator and called Denise to tell her to keep the pets inside!

Hillsborough County deputies were called and took care of the little gator. They wrangled him and put him back in the nearby pond.

