VIDEO: Gator seen drifting among tagged manatees

TAMPA, FLA. - Gators and manatees are both synonymous with Florida. But when they interact, it makes for an amazing sight.

Check out video above from Blue Spring, where a gator was interacting with tagged manatees! In the video, supplied by Save the Manatee, the gator appears to simply drift across the top of the water right by the manatees.

Since alligators and manatees live in similar habitats it's not unusual to see them near each other, but there's no need to worry for the manatee's safety. The Florida Wildlife Commission said alligators are not a threat to manatees of any size.

Last month, we showed you a pretty amazing photo of a gator and manatee, which almost appeared as if a gator was hitching a ride on a manatee!