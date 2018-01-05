VIDEO | Help ID woman who stole purse at Winter Haven Walmart

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A woman who was shopping at a Winter Haven Walmart had her purse stolen. And now authorities need your help to find the woman they say did it.

It happened on Thursday at the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.

The victim left the cart with her purse unattended, when another woman eyed the cart as she passed by, then came back in and took the cart.

The suspect is a white woman with long brown hair. She appears to be in her early to mid 30s, wearing a gray hoodie and ripped blue jeans.

If you know the woman’s identity, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. You’ll remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV