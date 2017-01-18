VIDEO: Impatient semi driver crashes into school bus

Dashcam video from Facebook user Michael Kiragu shows the moment when a trucker crashed into a school bus on S.R. 52 in Pasco County. (Photo: Michael Kiragu via Facebook)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash involving a semi truck and a Pasco County school bus on State Road 52 underneath the Interstate 75 overpass was caught on dashcam video.

Facebook user Michael F.M. Kiragu posted the video on the Truckers "Wall of Shame" page to show how the truck driver waiting to make a left turn onto the southbound I-75 entrance ramp went around another car and collided with the school bus.

Five elementary school aged children were aboard the bus, which happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday and shut down the roadway for hours. None of the children nor the bus driver, Fermana Villa, 46, of Dade City, were seriously hurt. They were not transported to the hospital. A second adult on the bus, Graciela Hererra, 48, of Dade City, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel.

Florida Highway Patrol said in its report that the truck driver, David A. Dunlop, 43, of Stetson, was negligent and he was charged with failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

According to FHP, Dunlop said he did not see the oncoming bus, but the video shows that he purposefully drove around the other vehicle just prior to the crash.

