VIDEO | 'Man bun bandit' accused of swiping packages in Clearwater

Police in Clearwater released video of a guy who they say helped himself to an armload of packages on Majestic Oaks Blvd.

10news Staff , WTSP 2:53 PM. EST January 18, 2018

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- This guy’s got a great balancing act?  But he has to be a regular Houdini if he wants to elude police after this video surfaced.

Clearwater police released the video Thursday of a guy they dubbed the ‘man-bun’ bandit, who allegedly made off with several packages last month from a home on Majestic Oaks Blvd.

Inside the packages were a beverage cart, lift kit for an ATV, two electronic devices for a home alarm system and an electronic touch pad for the system and done parts.  Altogether, the items have a combined value of about $500

If you recognize him, call police at 727-562-4242.

