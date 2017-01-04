VIDEO: Octopus washes ashore at Fort De Soto Park

FORT DE SOTO, Fla. (WTSP) – A recent video of an octopus on the beach at St. Petersburg’s Fort De Soto Park helped shed light on some important things to keep in mind for anyone collecting shells on the beach

“It appears that somebody got a little more than they bargained for when they were doing some beach combing and shell hunting, and picked up a shell that already had an occupant,” said Florida Aquarium Associate Curator Eric Hovland after watching the video, which was shared on Facebook by the group Friends of Fort De Soto Park. “Animals wash up on the beach accidentally, sometimes after a storm, a lot of wave action and tidal changes that can wash animals up on the beach that didn’t need to be there, that octopus needs to breathe water, he needs to be in the water to get oxygen just as a fish would, just as a hermit crab would.”

“It’s never good to just put those shells in a bag and toss them in the trunk and take them home,” added Hovland. “Not only will that octopus or snail or hermit crab not appreciate it, but your trunk won’t appreciate it and you’ll be appreciating it for the next couple months because that’s not something you want to take home.”

Hovland also said anytime you find an animal like an octopus on shore, don't be afraid to put it back in the water where it belongs, but if you're worried about hurting it or it hurting you it's always a good idea to pick up the phone and call wildlife officials.

