WATCH: Shocking video from police shows car fall to ground from Austin parking garage

AUSTIN, Texas - Nearly one month after a woman's vehicle plunged seven stories off the side of a Downtown Austin parking garage, police have released shocking video that shows the impact.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin police said the woman's car went off the garage near Sixth Street and Brazos Street around 8:30 a.m. July 13. APD said the woman's BMW went through the retention wires on the seventh floor of the Littlefield parking garage and hit the building across the alley as it fell, rupturing a gas line.

Police released video of the crash Aug. 10:

The woman's car landed on a Chevrolet Tahoe that was driving northbound in the alley between Fifth and Sixth streets. Both the driver of the BMW and the driver of the Tahoe were reportedly okay after the incident.

William Burch, the driver of the Tahoe, spoke to KVUE after the crash. He was waiting in the alley for some coworkers.

“I was turning around in that little service delivery area. As I was backing out towards the dumpster, I heard something, because I had my window down,” said Burch. “I was talking to my mom on speaker on my phone, and I heard all these loud noises and bangs, and I remembered what had happened about 8 months ago. So I just immediately just put it in drive and started driving forward and as I started driving forward, the car landed on me.”

On Sept. 12, 2016, another vehicle went over the side of the same parking garage, but was suspended by a wire. The driver was able to get out safely.

