Video: Pedestrian thrown to ground by speeding pickup

Video shows a pedestrian being knocked to the ground by a hit-and-run vehicle going up to 100 mph in Tampa.

At 11:22 p.m. April 25, the pedestrian, a 20-year-old Boca Raton man, was standing on the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Boulevard when a dark colored pickup sped by.

The passenger-side mirror hit the victim, throwing him to the road and causing serious injuries.

The truck sped off.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment. He is now recovering at home.

Tampa police detectives are requesting anyone with any information contact Tampa Police at 813.231.6130.

