VIDEO | Penguin jumps right into boat in Antarctica

We just can’t stop watching this video!

Australian researchers were out on the water in Antarctica when they had an unexpected visitor. A penguin jumped right into their boat!

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the video to their Facebook page, with a recruitment call for expeditioners.

If you’re interested, you can apply here.

