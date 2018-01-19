WTSP
VIDEO | Penguin jumps right into boat in Antarctica

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the video to their Facebook page

10News Staff , WTSP 3:37 PM. EST January 19, 2018

We just can’t stop watching this video!

Australian researchers were out on the water in Antarctica when they had an unexpected visitor.  A penguin jumped right into their boat!

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the video to their Facebook page, with a recruitment call for expeditioners.

If you’re interested, you can apply here.

