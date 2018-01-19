VIDEO | Penguin jumps right into boat in Antarctica

We just can’t stop watching this video!
Australian researchers were out on the water in Antarctica when they had an unexpected visitor. A penguin jumped right into their boat!
The Australian Antarctic Division posted the video to their Facebook page, with a recruitment call for expeditioners.
If you’re interested, you can apply here.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs