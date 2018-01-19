VIDEO | Purse snatching causes victim to fall off wall

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A purse snatching caused a woman to fall off a wall at Central Tavern on Jan. 10, Winter Haven police said.

The woman was sitting on the wall surrounding the outside patio area when a man grabbed her purse, pulling her off the wall and causing her to fall backwards and hit her head, police said.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at

1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV