Video released of woman police say assaulted another woman in St. Pete

Police need your help to find a woman they say violently attacked another woman in St. Petersburg as the victim was preparing for Hurricane Irma.

Police say the suspect approached the victim in a Lowe’s parking lot on September 9 and asked if she would give her money for gas. In exchange, the suspect would help the victim load up her car with supplies.

The woman then reportedly followed the victim to her home, where she assaulted her and stole her purse. Video captured the suspect’s car leaving the area.

The suspect was also captured on surveillance video inside a Marathon gas station store on 34th Street North after the attack.

If you believe you know who the suspect is or know anything about this incident, please call 727-893-7780.

Police say there was another person with the suspect, but they didn’t release a description.



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV