Video shows Army family's ultimate sacrifice

Lisa Williams shared video of when the family of Army Special Forces officer Shawn Thomas receives his body at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. (Photo: Lisa Williams, via Facebook)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- A video showing an Army family's ultimate sacrifice has touched the hearts of thousands of people.

While passengers were awaiting to disembark from their flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Tuesday, the pilot informed them that the casket containing the body of Army Special Forces officer Shawn Thomas would be the first to come off the plane.

Passenger Lisa Williams was sitting in a window seat near the cargo hold and caught on video the pivotal moment when Thomas' family saw his American-flag draped coffin for the first time. The video has been viewed more than 5 million times on Williams' Facebook page.

It was an honor to fly home with this PATRIOT! God bless his wife and family. There was not a dry eye around me. Posted by Lisa West Williams on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Warrant Officer 1 Thomas was killed February 2 in a non-combat vehicle accident while serving in a counter-terrorism role in the African nation of Niger, according to a report from Stars and Stripes. A second soldier, who was not identified, was injured during the crash.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time," U.S. Africa Command said in a statement.

Thomas was a member of the 1st Batallion, 3rd Special Forces Group at Fort Bragg. He leaves behind a wife and four children.

