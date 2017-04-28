Video shows cocaine dropped in courtroom

WTSP
Man drops bag of cocaine in Lorain courtroom

Andrew Horansky, WKYC 10:11 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

LORAIN -- A trip to traffic court landed a man from Lorain in much deeper trouble after he dropped a bag of cocaine in front of a judge.

Speeding and a suspended license brought LeMar Reed, of Lorain in front of Judge Mark Mihok last week.

As he approached the rail, he held a baseball cap in his hands. As he began gesturing, a small white bag appears to come loose and fall to the floor.

No one noticed.

A security officer sweeping the room later found the bag, confirmed it contained cocaine, and then pulled the surveillance video.

A warrant was then issued for Reed.

Judge Mihok said he could serve up to eight months in jail for the crime, if convicted.

“The driving under suspension charge would’ve been a maximum $1000 fine,” Mihok said, “And the speeding charge would’ve been a maximum $150 fine.”

Reed is due back in court May 10.

